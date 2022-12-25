House fires displaced over 15 people

Four homes have been destroyed by separate fire incidents since yesterday.

The National Fire Authority is once again reminding members of the public to be mindful, attentive, and cautious during this festive season.

NFA Chief Executive Officer Puamau Sowane says there were house fires in Nausori and Labasa on Christmas Eve.

He says earlier this morning a fire destroyed a house in Saweni, while a family in Ba was also left homeless following another fire incident.

Over 15 people are now homeless because of these fire incidents.

Sowane says their teams are investigating these four residential fire incidents.