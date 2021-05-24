Home

Hoteliers remain optimistic

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
July 4, 2021 12:20 pm
Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington.

As Fiji continues to work to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association tries to remain positive as it believes this is the only way to get things up and going.

Chief Executive, Fantasha Lockington says the first thing the Tourism Industry has consistently tried to maintain is surviving the crisis, adding that the industry needs to survive the crisis before it can begin to revive.

Lockington adds that as most industries look forward to the national budget announcement in two weeks’ time, the focus now for the Tourism Industry is recovery and revitalization.

“Because we need those borders to be reopened and we need some of those international visitors to be returning for us to be able to really utilize some of that support that was put into the budget.”

Lockington also highlighted that SME’s that makeup around 60 percent of Fiji’s Tourism Industry also need bank assistance to revamp and refurbish after an extended period of closures.

 

“These are the sort of businesses that will need the support to get back up again. They will need to replenish their stocks, get access to their staff that they need to re-train. They need to be fixing stuff around their businesses anything from seawalls to swimming pools that have taken some hit with the cyclones that we’ve had in the past.”

Meanwhile, 2021/2022 National Budget is scheduled to be announced on the 16th of this month.

