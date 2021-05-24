Home

Hoteliers make budget submission

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
March 10, 2022 12:30 pm
[Source: File Photo]

The Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association has made submissions on the mini-budget due to be delivered in two weeks.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says they have been able to talk directly with the Ministry of Economy which was perfect, considering what has happened over the last two years.

Lockington says they have also made submissions in writing.

“Some of the great tourism-based incentives that came through in the original budget over the last 2 years that we have not been able to fully appreciate and take advantage of because we weren’t actually open. We have asked they can be extended for long enough so that the industry can take advantage of.”

Consultations on the budget are also taking place around the country.

The mini-budget will be announced on the 24th of this month.

