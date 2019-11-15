Hoteliers demand more local produce

There is a high demand for local produce in the hotel industry says the Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association.

Chief Executive Fantasha Lockington says they are working with the Ministry of Agriculture to find ways in which local farmers can benefit by supplying fresh produce to hotels near them.

Lockington says the inconsistent supply remains a challenge for the hoteliers.

“Hotels need a lot more sea food and need a lot more fresh produce. They need this in quantities and quality that sometimes is a little more daunting for the smaller farmers. It’s working with the farming communities to both determine what it is they need as well as what can be delivered.”

Lockington says some local seasonal fruits are now available throughout the year which is an advantage for the hoteliers.

“The pineapples, watermelons and pawpaws, these were not being supplied 15 years ago, in the consistency in the quality or in the quantity that they are getting now. The hotels around Fiji are enjoying the volumes and the type that we are getting and you can see this almost every day. Something that used to be seasonal but it has now become available almost on a daily basis.”

She is hopeful they will be able to reduce the import of fresh produce as it can be locally grown.