Hotel quarantine period ends tomorrow

The three-night-stay requirement for travellers entering Fiji will end effective from tomorrow.

Trade and Tourism Minister, Faiyaz Koya says to enjoy the new requirement travellers must be fully vaccinated as well as book a Rapid Antigen Test on a standard portal launched yesterday.

He says this test must be done within 24-hours of arrival in the country at an approved testing facility.

Koya reiterates there will be no more quarantine and Fiji will also do away with the Travel Partner system.

“So they don’t have to go and stay in the hotel – it’s all out. Most other countries are doing also, as long as you are tested before you leave. That’s all it is, it’s that easy now.”

Koya states the relaxation of this border quarantine will also attract tourists from New Zealand, after the re-opening of their international border.

“Slowly, as we move along, I think there will be a lesser burden for the tourists that are actually coming in, but, right now we are at the stage where we are going to do this.”

Economy Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum earlier highlighted that in the revised 2021/2022 national budget, the government is allocating an increase of $70,000 for Tourism Fiji’s operational expenses.