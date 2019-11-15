Hot Bread Kitchen opens 27th shop in Lautoka

The Hot Bread Kitchen’s investment in the country continues to expand with a new shop opened in Lautoka today.

The new branch will create employment for 65 Fijian and is cost $750,000 to construct.

Director Hot Bread Kitchen Dr Ili Kubuabola Samisoni says the shop site was strategically selected due to its location within the CBD of Lautoka in Namoli.

Dr Samisoni says customers will be able to enjoy the car parking space available in front of the shop, something that is always a concern for shoppers.

She says the new shop will have a sitting capacity of 60 customers at a time making Namoli the biggest eateries HBK has to offer.