Hot Bread Kitchen closes branch on Butt Street as precaution

Hot Bread Kitchen at the LICI Building on Butt Street has been closed as a precautionary measure.

Hot Bread Legal and Public Relations consultant Sainiana Radrodro says a customer who recently visited the branch later tested positive for COVID-19 and certain measures are being taken to safeguard their staff and the public.

Radrodro says the reopening of the branch will be determined once test results of their staff have returned.

She says more information will be released after a meeting with stakeholders this morning.