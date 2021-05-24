Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|Crew test positive, shipping schedule changes|Safety of tourists remain priority: Minister|More booster doses to arrive soon|Ministry will continue to advance COVID measures|Omicron confirmed in the country|
Full Coverage

News

Hosting an indoor event requires a permit

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 16, 2022 12:42 pm
Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum

Anyone hoping to host an indoor event of up to 80 percent capacity will have to apply for a permit from relevant authorities.

This was announced by Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday in regards to informal social gatherings.

Sayed-Khaiyum says while people are required to apply for a permit, other measures such as masking, proper ventilation, two meters distancing, and sanitizing remain crucial.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds that the event venue must be Care Fiji Certified.

“Adherence to this protocol will need to be signed off in order to obtain a permit to operate. Venue operators can apply for independent events and venues on www.covidpass.mcttt.gov.fj.”

The Acting Prime Minister adds that while an outdoor event does not require a permit, other measures must still be followed.

He adds that this too should only be at 80 percent capacity as enforcement officers will close down any event that does not comply with protocols.

“At the end of the day, we cannot be next to everybody. There is a particular level of self-responsibility that people need to undertake. We have gone about in all ways, you must have heard Dr. Fong, and you could have heard the various measures that have been given out. Where we have the ability to have various measures and protocols and where can be policed, the police officers cannot be everywhere, and they don’t want to be everywhere. There is a particular level of responsibility.”

Sayed-Khaiyum is urging Fijians to act responsibly and ensure protocols and other measures are followed.

Dancing is strictly prohibited for both indoors and outdoors gatherings except for groups that will be entertaining at events.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.