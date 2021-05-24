Hosting an indoor event requires a permit

Anyone hoping to host an indoor event of up to 80 percent capacity will have to apply for a permit from relevant authorities.

This was announced by Acting Prime Minister, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum yesterday in regards to informal social gatherings.

Sayed-Khaiyum says while people are required to apply for a permit, other measures such as masking, proper ventilation, two meters distancing, and sanitizing remain crucial.

He adds that the event venue must be Care Fiji Certified.

“Adherence to this protocol will need to be signed off in order to obtain a permit to operate. Venue operators can apply for independent events and venues on www.covidpass.mcttt.gov.fj.”

The Acting Prime Minister adds that while an outdoor event does not require a permit, other measures must still be followed.

He adds that this too should only be at 80 percent capacity as enforcement officers will close down any event that does not comply with protocols.

“At the end of the day, we cannot be next to everybody. There is a particular level of self-responsibility that people need to undertake. We have gone about in all ways, you must have heard Dr. Fong, and you could have heard the various measures that have been given out. Where we have the ability to have various measures and protocols and where can be policed, the police officers cannot be everywhere, and they don’t want to be everywhere. There is a particular level of responsibility.”

Sayed-Khaiyum is urging Fijians to act responsibly and ensure protocols and other measures are followed.

Dancing is strictly prohibited for both indoors and outdoors gatherings except for groups that will be entertaining at events.