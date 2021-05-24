Home

News

Hospitalization figure drops: Dr Fong

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
February 7, 2022 5:30 am

The Ministry of Health has noted a decrease in the number of COVID-positive patients in hospitals across the country.

Permanent Secretary, Doctor James Fong says this is measured against trends from other indicators in terms of work retention, indicating a persistent trend towards decreasing transmission.

Dr Fong adds that they’ve also seen a decrease in the number of ICU care caseloads.

However, the Ministry maintains that mask-wearing is critical, especially in public spaces and transport.

“Those are important changes that require us to adapt to in order to be able to continue to seek our socio-economic recovery plan. I hope that we will all keep ourselves COVID safe during this recovery plan and that we will remain our commitment towards ensuring that those who are vulnerable amongst us remain protected.”

The Permanent Secretary stresses there will be a number of other exceptions released by the Ministry and he is encouraging people to interpret these exceptions in a positive manner.

He adds that people need to learn from the recent tragic COVID-19 deaths and continue to adhere to the remaining public health safety measures in the midst of this endemic.

