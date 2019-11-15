Hospital will help children with congenital heart disease: Tappoo

Sai Prema Foundation’s $25m specialist Children’s Heart Hospital in Nasese is almost complete and will open soon.

The hospital will cater to Fijian children and those across the region who suffer from Congenital Heart Disease.

Foundation Coordinator Namrata Tappoo says assistance from overseas surgeons will be temporary as they will be sending local health specialists to India for training.

Tappoo says this has been made possible through their sister hospital in India the Sanjeevani Hospitals that will be facilitating the training.

“The building is almost about to be completed but we just waiting for the borders to open and we need some specialist work to be done overseas so once that happens.”

Meanwhile, the Sai Prema Foundation is continuing screenings to ensure people are prioritizing their health despite the impacts of the COVID-19.

The Foundation has been conducting medical check-ups and rural community outreach since last month.