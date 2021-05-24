Home

News

Hospital admissions in the North to be closely monitored- Dr Fong

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
December 30, 2021 6:04 am

The Health Ministry is closely monitoring hospital admissions in the Northern Division along with the risk of societal disruption this recent surge in COVID positive cases can cause.

Permanent Secretary for Health Dr. James Fong stresses, a lockdown, ban on interisland travel and closing of borders is now no longer an option.

What the Ministry of Health is doing now, he says is re-look at the existing restrictions and see what needs to be strengthened.

We looking at the gathering restrictions, looking at our curfew again – bringing it back down. We looking at other things like capacity in a building, all the formal applications for gathering may need to be re-looked and we may have to rescind some.

The Permanent Secretary for Health says they will also have to increase the mandate for wearing face masks.

That means, anybody who walks into an indoor public space we’ll have to increase the punitive measures associated with the need for masking. And, we may have to be a bit stricter even with masking outdoors where people are gathered together.

Dr Fong is in the Northern Division this week to oversee the work currently being carried out by health workers.

