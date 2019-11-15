Hopkins concludes term as British High Commissioner to Fiji

British High Commissioner Melanie Hopkins wraps up her four-year tenure in Fiji this month.

Hopkins says while there are many lifelong memories that her and her family take with them, there’s also been a significant expansion of the United Kingdom’s presence in Fiji and the region.

The High Commissioner says among the many highlights of her work here, the British government’s continued support for climate change has been indelible.

“This means that the UK is engaging with the Pacific at a deeper level including with regional organisations than was the case a few years ago which is right, particularly given the focus in the UK on climate change, that’s always been a big focus for us and we were the first country to have legally binding targets to reduce emissions.”

Hopkins says other highlights of her time in Fiji include the high profile visit of the then Duke and Duchess of Sussex in October, 2018 which she says showed an overwhelming support for the Royal family and the extraordinary relationship with Fijians.

The British High Commissioner will return to the UK before taking on her next diplomatic posting in Brazil.