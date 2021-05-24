Home

Hopes for new road to help ride sugar success

Filipe Naikaso Senior Multimedia Journalist West [email protected] | @fnaikaso
October 7, 2021 12:11 pm

A settlement in Nadi is hoping to get back to the old days of sugar cane production, following the upgrade of their four kilometer cane access road.

Loqi Settlement is located in the interior of Nawaicoba, almost an hour’s drive from the Queens Highway.

While opening the cane access road, Sugar Industry Permanent Secretary Yogesh Karan says they hope that this will attract more farmers to venture into cane cultivation.

“It’s very encouraging to see that farmers are working and the road that we got is not the best that has been made, still needs gravel, but I can assure you and I have told my directors that every year the Ministry of Sugar will keep funds for this road, so that its regularly maintained.”

Karan says due to the deteriorated state of the road over the years, there was a decline in cane growers from 35-22 since 2001-2021.

He says production also decreased significantly as only 1,573 tonnes of cane was recorded for the last crushing season.

Resident Tevita Deku says they are grateful for the project as it will be easier for them to move around now.

The project cost around $53,000, which was fully funded by the Ministry of Sugar Industry through its cane access road budget.

 

 

