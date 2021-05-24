Home

News

Hopes alive in search for missing child

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 17, 2021 9:58 am

Hope is alive for the missing seven-year-old boy from Qila Settlement, Taveuni, as the search team turns its attention to a creek in the area.

Chirag Murti was last seen at a home on the property along Qila Road at around mid-day on Friday, 12th November.

His mother Nargis Naidu called the District Advisory Councillor soon after he vanished to help her report the matter to the police.

The disappearance triggered a large-scale search of the area since last Saturday morning, combing land and waterways around Qila.

Chirag has autism and is non-verbal. He was last seen wearing a t-shirt and shorts and no shoes.

Naidu says they have searched high and low in and around their property and the results have been negative.

Naidu had left the boy, his twin brother Chahal and four-year-old sister Taanvi playing unsupervised with other children in their compound for several minutes as she went into the bushes to look for coconut leaves.

Father, Shyam Murti says Chirag’s disappearance is out of character as he has never wandered off the property.

The family is still holding out hope that Chirag will be found.

“At this stage, it’s already been five days. I believe that if he is dead or alive anyway, all I want is to get my son, dead or alive. I will accept whatever God gives me.”

Close to ten individuals from the Qila area are volunteering for the search effort conducted with police.

The Divisional Crime Officer North is Taveuni to oversee the investigation and search efforts.

