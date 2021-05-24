Hope remains as search for missing seven-year-old continues

Police, volunteer search and rescuers and family have not given up hope of finding Chirag Murti after six days of search have failed to locate the seven-year-old.

Chirag, who has non-verbal autism, was playing with his twin brother and sister at the family’s property at Qila Settlement when he disappeared around midday last Friday.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and have interviewed members of the family.

Over 20 volunteers from the community have teamed up with police since Saturday to search for the boy.

Father Shyam Murti says the terrain is difficult and they have been searching the farmland and waterways.

“As of now, there’s nothing, no clue. Nothing found yet.”

The search for the missing boy will continue today.

Divisional Police Commander North Viliame Soko is expected to visit the family in Qila today.