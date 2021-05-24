HOPE Party Leader questions SODELPA’s intentions

Hope Leader and High Chief Roko Tupou Draunidalo has backed amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act saying the Social Democratic Liberal Party is lying to landowners.

Speaking to FBC News, Roko Tupou has hit out at SODELPA’s attempts to get petitions signed by the people of Naikoro Tikina in Navosa, where she has chiefly links.

She says her family who are chiefly title holders in Naikoro contacted her yesterday, raising concerns about SODELPA’s intentions.

Article continues after advertisement

“People are getting the wrong interpretation of the Bill and its riling them up to make them say and do silly things. That’s my concern – breaches of the peace”.

Roko Tupou has assured the iTaukei community that they can have faith in the 2013 Constitution to protect their interests when it comes to landownership.

“The Constitution is very clear. The constitution is higher than any mortgage, higher than any charge, higher than any legislation. It says native land can never be alienated, to always belong to the landowners – no one else”.

With parliament set to debate the Bill later this week, the HOPE Party is calling on landowners not to be easily swayed by misinformation.

However, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka stands by the Party’s attempts to have the Bill withdrawn.

“I believe the message is very clear and the people who are signing know exactly why they are signing”.

SODELPA intends to bring the petition to parliament tomorrow, asking the Speaker of the House to have the matter dealt with in accordance with parliamentary procedures that have been set out.