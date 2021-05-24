Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 600 new cases and five fatalities|Be wary despite decline in COVID infections|Screening and swabbing continues|Over 80 percent COVID-19 deaths unvaccinated|CWM hospital services operational|West tops Public Health Infringements|Late jabs see salary delays for teachers|Council supports Ministry to reduce widespread transmission|VMSA ready to assist Fiji|Navua charitable organization reaches out to more Fijians|FEMAT to be used as COVID facility|Young Entrepreneurs Council supports "No jab, No job" policy|Drive-through swab underway at Civic Center|High death rate continues with 468 new infections|73% target population receive first dose|MoH changes COVID response|Bua holds chiefly burial under COVID-19 protocols|Market vendors directed to get jab or stay out|Support frontliners: PM|27 infringement notices issued in 24 hours|Drive through swabbing in Navua commences|Cuvu Health Centre closed temporarily|Woman, 102 amongst the dead as 918 new infections announced|Ministry won’t test symptomatic people as Fijians told to stay at home|Over 700k screened by mobile teams|
Full Coverage

News

HOPE Party Leader questions SODELPA’s intentions

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
July 25, 2021 4:21 pm
SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka [left] and Hope Leader and High Chief Roko Tupou Draunidalo

Hope Leader and High Chief Roko Tupou Draunidalo has backed amendments to the iTaukei Land Trust Act saying the Social Democratic Liberal Party is lying to landowners.

Speaking to FBC News, Roko Tupou has hit out at SODELPA’s attempts to get petitions signed by the people of Naikoro Tikina in Navosa, where she has chiefly links.

She says her family who are chiefly title holders in Naikoro contacted her yesterday, raising concerns about SODELPA’s intentions.

Article continues after advertisement

“People are getting the wrong interpretation of the Bill and its riling them up to make them say and do silly things. That’s my concern – breaches of the peace”.

Roko Tupou has assured the iTaukei community that they can have faith in the 2013 Constitution to protect their interests when it comes to landownership.

“The Constitution is very clear. The constitution is higher than any mortgage, higher than any charge, higher than any legislation. It says native land can never be alienated, to always belong to the landowners – no one else”.

With parliament set to debate the Bill later this week, the HOPE Party is calling on landowners not to be easily swayed by misinformation.

However, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka stands by the Party’s attempts to have the Bill withdrawn.

“I believe the message is very clear and the people who are signing know exactly why they are signing”.

SODELPA intends to bring the petition to parliament tomorrow, asking the Speaker of the House to have the matter dealt with in accordance with parliamentary procedures that have been set out.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.