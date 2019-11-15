Hope at Home initiative to remember cancer survivors

The Fiji Cancer Society has introduced a Hope at Home initiative which aims to enable survivors and supporters to campaign from home.

The initiative comes in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic as restrictions are still in place.

With National Cancer Survivors Day to be commemorated on Sunday – the FCS says this is a way for Fijians to campaign from the comfort of their homes.

The Day will celebrate those that have survived the deadly disease and also remember those that have lost their battle to cancer.

FCS Chief Executive, Belinda Chan says the campaign is a great way to share a message of hope not only during the current pandemic but throughout the cancer journey.

She says a simple message of hope can have an enormous impact on those still fighting cancer.

National Cancer Survivors Day will be commemorated on June 7th from 6.30pm to 7pm.

Fijians are therefore urged to light their candles and place hope bags in a window or on their doorstep.