Honour to represent Fiji: Kolitagane

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Fiji’s High Commissioner to Australia, David Kolitagane says it is an honour for him to represent the Government and people of Fiji.

While presenting his credentials to Australian Governor-General, David Hurley, Kolitagane says he will work closely with Australia on enhancing political, economic and social ties between the two countries.

Kolitagane says he aims to strengthen partnerships with representatives of the Australian private sector investors, academia, civil society organisations and the 100,000 Fijian diaspora community in Australia.

He adds he wants to play an instrumental role in the implementation of the “2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent” and further enhance the levels of engagement through the “Vuvale Partnership”.

Kolitagane takes over the High Commissioner role from Luke Daunivalu, who is now Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the Permanent Mission of Fiji to the United Nations and Other International Organisations in Geneva.