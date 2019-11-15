Honor the sacrifice of those serving in frontline: PM

Fijians have been asked to honor the sacrifice of those in the frontline of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also says those assisting in the recovery efforts following Tropical Cyclone Harold should not be forgotten.

In his Easter message, Bainimarama says these sacrifices are a true form of love that will bring hope for every Fijian.

Bainimarama says never before have Fijians needed the guiding comfort of the message of love more than today.

“While most are at home with their loved ones, hundreds of Fijians are foregoing their luxury to both help us heal from the destruction of sever cyclone Harold and combat Coronavirus, sacrificing time with their families so we have more time with our own”.

He asked the people to continue following the law and order in place.

“We cannot let the sacrifice of our health care heroes, our utility workers, and our discipline forces go to waste. Today our love for one another has never mattered more profoundly, love grants us the strength to honor service with sacrifice, love is the road that leads to hope.”

Jesus’s life is a story of love, of sacrifice, and of hope. This Easter, as our country recovers from #CycloneHarold and continues to combat #COVID19, I cannot recall a time when all Fijians, no matter their faith, have needed the guiding comfort of that message more than today. pic.twitter.com/jGiF1LUkdi — Frank Bainimarama (@FijiPM) April 10, 2020

Meanwhile, the president of the Methodist Church in Fiji Reverend Epineri Vakadewavosa says COVID-19 and TC Harold have somehow strengthened the ties between families and the nation as a whole.

“Everybody must accept the fact that this is the fact of our reality and despite all these, we are more than grateful on the other hand that all worships, prayers and fasting are taken up successfully by our families at this time.”

Churches around the country were empty for the first time in the history of Easter in Fiji due to movement restrictions put in place to combat COVID-19.