Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
TC HAROLD
125 evacuation centres still active|Jetty sustains damage and several roads closed|NZ pre-approves $200k emergency funding|Massive damages in Naqara and Buliya villages, Kadavu|TC Harold damage shocking says PM|Food rations on standby|Teams still assessing the damage caused by TC Harold: FRA|Kadavu’s Ono District not spared|No significant damage to Ba businesses despite flooding|We will rise back on our feet: PM|26 Fijians sustain injuries during TC Harold|West Network restoration efforts underway: Digicel|One evacuation center remains open in Seaqaqa|Homes and plantations destroyed in Dravuni, Kadavu|TC Harold further impinges Nadi businesses|Storm surges destroys more than 20 homes in Makadru|New Zealand willing to assist Fiji|22 evacuation centres open in the North|Makadru village suffers extensive damage|Houses damaged in Vatoa, Lau|Lomanikaya in Vatulele sustains massive damage|1,778 people in evacuation centres|TC Harold passes near Kadavu|Restriction of Movement on Viti Levu to remain until 8pm|85 evacuation centres activated across Fiji|
Full Coverage

News

Honor the sacrifice of those serving in frontline: PM

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
April 10, 2020 2:06 pm
Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama [Source: Fijian Government]

Fijians have been asked to honor the sacrifice of those in the frontline of fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama also says those assisting in the recovery efforts following Tropical Cyclone Harold should not be forgotten.

In his Easter message, Bainimarama says these sacrifices are a true form of love that will bring hope for every Fijian.

Article continues after advertisement

Bainimarama says never before have Fijians needed the guiding comfort of the message of love more than today.

“While most are at home with their loved ones, hundreds of Fijians are foregoing their luxury to both help us heal from the destruction of sever cyclone Harold and combat Coronavirus, sacrificing time with their families so we have more time with our own”.

He asked the people to continue following the law and order in place.

“We cannot let the sacrifice of our health care heroes, our utility workers, and our discipline forces go to waste. Today our love for one another has never mattered more profoundly, love grants us the strength to honor service with sacrifice, love is the road that leads to hope.”

Meanwhile, the president of the Methodist Church in Fiji Reverend Epineri Vakadewavosa says COVID-19 and TC Harold have somehow strengthened the ties between families and the nation as a whole.

“Everybody must accept the fact that this is the fact of our reality and despite all these, we are more than grateful on the other hand that all worships, prayers and fasting are taken up successfully by our families at this time.”

Churches around the country were empty for the first time in the history of Easter in Fiji due to movement restrictions put in place to combat COVID-19.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.