News

Homeowner to be questioned in relation to Nadawa fire

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
June 7, 2020 9:13 am

A 33-year-old man is being questioned in relation to the fire in Nadawa, Nasinu on Friday afternoon.

Police confirm the man is the owner of one of the flats where the fire is believed to have started.

There are allegations the father of two had intentionally set the flat on fire.

The man was inside his flat with his two children aged ten and one and a half years when the fire is believed to have started from the kitchen.

The children escaped unharmed however the man sustained minor burns.

He is being questioned at the Valelevu Police Station.

