Home visitations prioritized in FCS rehabilitation program

Commissioner of the Fiji Corrections Service Francis Kean says they have reviewed their rehabilitation program.

Speaking before the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Justice, Law and Human Rights today, Commissioner Kean says they are taking a holistic approach to better rehabilitate their prisoners.

“The things that we do in the first week, we call it the first week process, the first day process is we must for every person, for every prisoner that comes in, we must make a visit to their families. This is something new that we’ve started when we continue to look at the gaps in our process, to visit the families, to establish the identity as to the reason why the offense was committed so that could give us some information background so as how we can treat the particular offending behavior.”

The Commissioner says in addition to the home visitations, they have also increased the number of counselors and psychologists on their staff to better assist prisoners with their integration back into society.

The FCS was before the committee to respond to the review of their annual report from August 2016 to July 2017.