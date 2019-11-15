Home

Home-made fireworks are not allowed: Mohammed

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
November 15, 2020 12:10 pm
The Mineral Resources Department has reiterated that home-made fireworks such as bamboo guns are not allowed in the country. [Source: Google]

The Mineral Resources Department has reiterated that home-made fireworks such as bamboo guns are not allowed in the country.

Manager for Mines Division Raymond Mohammed says there have been instances in the past where individuals tampered with fireworks bought from shops.

Mohammed says fireworks should be used in the manner it is intended for as it is not a toy.

“The individuals are removing the pyrotechnic powder or content from the fireworks and trying to use that to make homemade fireworks. The department would like to plead to all Fijians to refrain from doing this.”

The department has reminded Fijians that lighting of fireworks will only be allowed between 5pm and 10pm today, with an extra two hours tomorrow which is the designated public holiday.

