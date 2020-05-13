Home Gardening seed package distribution ceased

The distribution of Home Gardening seed packages has ceased from yesterday.

This is to allow the Ministry of Agriculture to venture into another initiative as part of its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry has thanked Fijians who have come forward and shown a keen interest in growing their food by being a part of the Home Gardening Initiative.

The Ministry says there has been tremendous public interest and response to this program, indicating the shift in people’s focus towards agriculture related activities.

The distribution of the home gardening seeds will resume at a later date.

Over 33,000 households have been assisted under the initiative.