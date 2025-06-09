Home builders and school to receive shipping help

source: Fiji Ministry of Public Works, Meteorological Services, and Transport / Facebook

Government is offering shipping assistance to those living in Fiji’s outer islands to assist with the high cost of transporting building materials in Fiji’s maritime zones.

Public Works Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau has confirmed the roll out of the new initiative during a signing ceremony for a solar research facility that took place last week.

Tuisawau said the initiative by the public works ministry was announced in the 2025-2026 national budget with an allocation of $300,000 particularly to ease the financial burden of shipping building materials from mailand Fiji to outer islands.

Article continues after advertisement

He said those who are eligible for the assistance are first home builders (for their primary residence), homeowners needing repairs or maintenance, community-run initiative like community halls, churches, village schools and other development projects.

“So this will be firstly targeted towards first home builders for their primary residence but also for repairs and maintenance and in addition, institutions such as community schools which are run by community committees and also for the extension of other developments they need to do and also and of course the community projects for example community halls churches, where they are transporting building materials from the mainland to the islands.”

Tuisawau explained the introduction of the initiative was due to numerous complaints over the past two years about the high cost transporting building materials to maritime areas.

Details for assistance application are available at Level 3, Nasilivata House, Samabula.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.