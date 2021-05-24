News
Holy book set on fire during alleged break-in
January 27, 2022 10:55 am
The Baulevu Community in Nausori is saddened after the holy book “Ramayan” was allegedly set on fire during an attempted break-in at Nav Durga Temple.[Source: Vineshwar-Sharma]
The incident is believed to have occurred this morning.
Police Spokesperson, Wame Bautolu confirms they have received a report.
Bautolu says a team of police officers are at the scene.
The investigation continues.
