Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|Health Ministry warns of a third wave|99.4 percent of teachers fully vaccinated|President urges fringe groups to vaccinate|Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|
Full Coverage

News

Holiday Fair for aspiring women

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
December 4, 2021 4:00 pm

Several women from the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs gathered at Thurston Garden in Suva for the Awesome Fiji Holiday Fair.

The event organized by the United States Embassy, allows these women to apply skills learned from the AWE workshop.

U.S Embassy Charge d’affaires, Tony Greubel says the program empowers women economically, and since its inception last year, the number of participants have grown.

Article continues after advertisement


[U.S Embassy Charge d’affaires, Tony Greubel]

“Last year we have 98 people on the program, this year we expanded to 148 and that also includes Vanua Levu, besides Viti Levu this year.”

Greubel says the program also creates a safe space where women can learn from each other, find ways to gauge their business and support the community.

Vendor, Phyllis Vatucawaqa who used to be a flight attendant says she has turned to farming after losing her job to the pandemic, and she is not looking back.

“A lot of this inspiration were born out of COVID, we were able to make Kumala briownies, substitute flour and we’ve also made tamarind chutney, luckily we have invested in a farm and we have fell back on that.”

Participants represent diverse backgrounds and business expertise including new and seasoned entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 65.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.