Holiday Fair for aspiring women

Several women from the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs gathered at Thurston Garden in Suva for the Awesome Fiji Holiday Fair.

The event organized by the United States Embassy, allows these women to apply skills learned from the AWE workshop.

U.S Embassy Charge d’affaires, Tony Greubel says the program empowers women economically, and since its inception last year, the number of participants have grown.

“Last year we have 98 people on the program, this year we expanded to 148 and that also includes Vanua Levu, besides Viti Levu this year.”

Greubel says the program also creates a safe space where women can learn from each other, find ways to gauge their business and support the community.

Vendor, Phyllis Vatucawaqa who used to be a flight attendant says she has turned to farming after losing her job to the pandemic, and she is not looking back.

“A lot of this inspiration were born out of COVID, we were able to make Kumala briownies, substitute flour and we’ve also made tamarind chutney, luckily we have invested in a farm and we have fell back on that.”

Participants represent diverse backgrounds and business expertise including new and seasoned entrepreneurs between the ages of 18 and 65.