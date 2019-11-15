Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Holi is a portrait of Fiji: NFP

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
March 10, 2020 7:28 am
NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad

The National Federation Party says the Hindu religious festival of Holi portrays the core principle of the triumph of truth over evil.

As Hindus throughout the country celebrate Holi, NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says like Diwali, Holi teaches us an important message.

Professor Prasad says just like other religious festivals of the Indo-Fijian community, Holi has been celebrated for 140 years since the arrival of Girmitiyas in May 1879.

Article continues after advertisement

He adds the language, tradition, customs and culture practiced and preached by forefathers of the Indo-Fijian community is intact and has been passed from one generation to another.

The NFP believes the vibrancy of colours used during Holi celebrations is a true portrait of Fiji.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.