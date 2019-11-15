Holi is a portrait of Fiji: NFP

The National Federation Party says the Hindu religious festival of Holi portrays the core principle of the triumph of truth over evil.

As Hindus throughout the country celebrate Holi, NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad says like Diwali, Holi teaches us an important message.

Professor Prasad says just like other religious festivals of the Indo-Fijian community, Holi has been celebrated for 140 years since the arrival of Girmitiyas in May 1879.

He adds the language, tradition, customs and culture practiced and preached by forefathers of the Indo-Fijian community is intact and has been passed from one generation to another.

The NFP believes the vibrancy of colours used during Holi celebrations is a true portrait of Fiji.