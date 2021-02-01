Holi celebrations to spread the message of peace: Singh

The Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/Radio Fiji 2 Non-Stop Holi Masti celebration will be a multicultural event full of excitement and colours.

Mirchi FM’s Programme Director, Ashneel Singh says this year’s event is unique and special.

Singh says they intend to spread the message of peace and happiness through the event.

“After COVID-19 a lot has changed and people are going through a lot of stress so our main aim is to give a lot of positive energy and love. So we are very excited.”

The family event will be held at Damodar City in Suva from 3 pm to 8 pm tomorrow.

Singh says there will be free colours and sweets by Swami Vivekananda Cultural Center and the High Commission of India.