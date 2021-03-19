Foam party at Holi celebrations

Fijians will experience a fun-filled environment at the Fijian Broadcasting Corporation’s Mirchi FM/ Radio Fiji 2 Non-stop Holi Masti celebration.

Mirchi FM’s Programme Director, Ashneel Singh says the event will include a foam party.

He adds the event will allow people of all races to celebrate in unity.

“The Festival of colours is also called the festival of love as people get to unite together and forget bad feelings towards each other. Our team is excited. We are looking forward to this fun-filled event.”

The family event will be held on Saturday at Damodar City in Suva from 3 pm to 8.30 pm.