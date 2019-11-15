HIV test ignored due to fear of victimization

Studies have shown that stigma and discrimination against people with HIV, sex workers and LGBTQI communities is still a pressing issue in the country.

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Epeli Nailatikau says 60% of female sex workers surveyed in Fiji reported, avoiding HIV testing, due to fear of stigma from above all, healthcare providers.

The survey reveals that 30% of homosexuals ignore undertaking a HIV test due to the fear of victimization.

He says responsibilities need to be shared to reduce the impact of HIV with COVID-19 already causing havoc.

“There must be global solidarity and shared responsibility to ensure that no individual community or country is left behind in accessing life-saving health commodities.”

Minister for Health Dr Ifereimi Waqainabete says discrimination is something that knows no end.

“I continue to push this issue with our Ministry of Health staff all over Fiji that we should never involve ourselves in any form of discrimination to anyone seeking support and seeking our services in any of our facilities.”

The Speaker also highlighted that the human rights approach applied everywhere will produce sustainable results.

He adds the rights of women, girls and Gender Equality should be at the centre.