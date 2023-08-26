Historical win at Twickenham 

History has been created at Twickenham in London as the Fiji Water Flying Fijians defeated England for the first time.

56,854 fans witnessed history as Fiji turned up in the second half to surprise the home team 30-23.

It was the second surprising result in less than 24 hours after the All Blacks were humbled by the Springboks at the same venue.

Article continues after advertisement

Centurion Courtney Lawes’s 100th cap for his side didn’t go according to the script as the Simon Raiwalui side did the unthinkable at the home of rugby.

England was first on the board following an offside penalty which George Ford converted.

Winger Jonny May extended their lead to 8-0 when he exposed Selesitino Ravutaumada in one on one situation.

There was a heavy downpour that really had some impact on the momentum of the match before Caleb Muntz slotted Fiji’s first points with a successful penalty.

Handling errors, slow ball and aimless kicking also contributed to Fiji’s first half performance while a Waisea Nayacalevu try was disallowed by the TMO due to a forward pass from Ravutaumada.

The English Roses kept on putting pressure on Fiji’s line and were rewarded when prop Eroni Mawi was sent off for collapsing a maul.

It was the host who led 8-3 at halftime.

The national side started the second half on a high when Ravutaumada set up Nayacalevu again but this time there was no need for the TMO’s intervention and they did it with 14 men.

Albert Tuisue had to leave the field for a head injury assessment and was replaced by Vilive Miramira.

The ‘Bossman’ Vinaya Habosi marked his return with a runaway converted try from the base of a ruck 25 meters out before Muntz added another penalty for a 20-8 lead.

However, poor communication from the restart put our side under pressure and just a minute later Marcus Smith dotted down between the sticks after collecting a brilliant George Ford chip kick.

Muntz put Fiji beyond a converted try when he nailed his third successive penalty for a 28-15 lead.

Tuisue passed his HIA came back for Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta.

Replacement winger Joe Marchant put the home team back in the game with a try as England trail 22-23.

A knock on by halfback Danny Care from the restart saw Fiji capitalize with Simione Kuruvoli sneaking in after the forwards put together a few phases.

Ravutaumada proved why it’ll be hard to replace him in the 14 jersey as he proved to be hard to stop every time he has the ball.

The Taveuni man was also the man of the match.