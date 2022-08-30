Historic media tour underway

Senior management personnel from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation currently on a tour of Fiji

Senior management personnel from the Australian Broadcasting Corporation are currently on a tour of Fiji and today met with the executives of the Fijian Media Association.

Amongst the tour parties are ABC Managing Director, David Anderson, Strategy Director, Mark Tapley and Claire Gorman ABC International Services Head.

Also visiting are ABC International Development’s Jo Elsom, head of sport, Nick Morris and chief of ABC Asia Pacific News, Matt O’Sullivan.

This is the first tour by a foreign media body to our shores and it is also a continuation from when the Fijian media editors visited Australia in April.

The ABC has been a key driver in assistance to Fijian media, with training and equipment support.

This has come in terms of mobile journalism kits, Women in News and Sports training, and climate change related training and show production opportunities.

The touring party will be meeting with individual media organizations as well.

Tapley says it is an opportune time for them to visit as they want to learn more about the media landscape in Fiji and how the partnership can be developed further.