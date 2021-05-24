Historic appointment for Dr Vudiniabola

Doctor Alisi Vudiniabola is the first regional woman elected to represent East Asia and the Pacific region as Board of Directors at the International Congress of Nurses.

Speaking to FBC News, Doctor Vudiniabola says it’s an honor representing the region and she will utilize this platform to bring the Pacific nursing voice with its traditional perspective to the ICN Board.

The ICN sets the standard for professional development, capacity building, leadership training, and advocacy, among others for Nurses in almost every country across the globe.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds the Pacific has always been represented by an elected member from either Australia or New Zealand, and the new appointment is a milestone achievement in Fiji’s Nursing fraternity.

Doctor Vudiniabola also highlighted various health-related issues in the region that need to be discussed and addressed at this global platform.

She aims to bring ICN and make it visible in the Pacific, setting standards for our Nurses and the review of various Nursing curriculum at the nursing schools.

The Cuvu, Nadroga villager was an Associate Professor at the Fiji National University’s School of Nursing and is currently the President of the Fiji Nursing Association.