Hindus celebrate the final day of Ram Navami

Hindus around Fiji have been celebrating nine days of the Ram Navami festival, culminating in prayers to mark the birth of Lord Rama today.

During the nine days, many Hindus observed a fast and visited temples for prayers in the evenings.

Ashirvaad Ramayan Mandali member Ronal Kumar says the event is special because it is a time for loved ones to gather and celebrate success.

“Our committee and entire Mandali wishes all Fiji citizens a blessed Ram Navami- may Lord Rama’s blessings be upon all of us- may we get over this pandemic, and may our country be again filled with economic growth. “

Followers gathered in temples or at home to mark the occasion with religious folk songs, dances, and offerings to Lord Rama.