Hindus celebrate Holi today

Hindus in Fiji and around the world are celebrating the festival of Holi.

The occasion, known as the festival of colors marks the triumph of good over evil.

Hindus will today be visiting homes, singing folk songs, and sharing sweets.

Holi is also a day of spreading happiness and love and Hindus also take to the streets to drench each other in clouds of colored powder and buckets of water.

As Hindus around the country are sharing the joy of the Holi festival, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has wished everyone celebrating Holi in Fiji and around the world a wonderful festival of life, love, and colors.

Bainimarama says in an era that feels defined by crisis after crisis, Holi strengthens our faith that the goodness of joy, hope, and unity will always triumph over adversity.