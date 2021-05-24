Home

Hindus around the country celebrate the festival of colors

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 19, 2022 4:20 pm
Today marks the auspicious day of Holi as many Hindus celebrated it at work, home, and in temples.

Hindus around the country took time to sing Holi folk songs and play with colors and powder with their loved ones.

Ramcharitmanas Fiji today celebrated Holi with their family and friends at their homes in Makoi.

Article continues after advertisement

Guru Acharya Avinesh Ji says despite the crisis and the hardships faced in the past two years, people need to keep moving forward in life.

“After two years of drastic effect of the pandemic, we are back after two years to celebrate Holi”
Group member Akansha Srishti says Holi signifies the togetherness of people and urges all to focus on the present moments as past memories become a burden.

The group featured youth singers who hyped up the celebration.

