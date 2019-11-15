Home

Hindu faith-based schools to close for Holi celebration

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
March 7, 2020 7:09 am

The Ministry of Education has granted approval to all Hindu faith-based schools to close for Holi celebration on Tuesday.

Holi which is the festival of colors is an ancient Hindu festival.

The celebration starts on the night before Holi where people gather, perform religious rituals in front of the bonfire, and pray that their internal evil is destroyed.

The next day people smear and drench each other with colors.

Education Minister Rosy Akbar is wishing everyone a happy and joyous Holi.

