Hikers rescued as blazes rage

Rescuers in California have been airlifting dozens of people trapped by a huge fire, as crews continue to battle blazes across the state.

An initial attempt to rescue the group, stranded in mountain refuge for two nights, was abandoned on Monday night because of smoke from the Creek Fire.

But helicopters were able to land early on Tuesday to whisk the hikers to safety.

Fires in California have burned through a record 2m acres in recent weeks.

In total, these blazes span an area larger than the US state of Delaware. On Tuesday, California’s Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued a “red flag” warning for nearly the entire state as well as parts of neighbouring states. The warning is meant to signal that the state is at maximum risk for fast-moving fires.

California is currently experiencing a historic heatwave.

Los Angeles County reported its highest-ever temperature of 49.4C (121F) on Sunday. Temperatures have dropped since then, but high winds are expected to fan the flames until Wednesday.

More than 14,000 firefighters are battling 25 major blazes in California.