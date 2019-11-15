Home

Hike in vegetable prices within Lautoka

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
March 31, 2020 7:15 am

The Agriculture Ministry is concerned about the sudden hike in vegetable prices at the Lautoka Market during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The ministry has been undertaking a survey of vegetable prices in the western division and found that unlike other markets, the sugar city vendors have marked up their prices.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has sounded a warning to all those vendors who are taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation, to make a quick buck.

Article continues after advertisement

“ I want to give a caution to market vendors that if this practice continues then we will, the Agro-Marketing Authority with the Ministry of Agriculture will set up retail tables around the market area and we will also retail vegetables to the consumers so I do hope that we don’t get to that particular point.”

The Minister has assured people will not face a shortage of vegetables with four days remaining before a decision is made on the status of the lockdown.

“People are aware that the suppliers – they will continue to bring produce to the two ends of the lockdown area – the Nadi end and the Ba end where our Agro-Marketing Authority team and Ministry of Agriculture team have set up their buying booth and they are continuing with their buying of fresh vegetables and other commodities and products.”

Meanwhile, in an effort to ensure there’s physical distancing practiced at all other markets, the Local Government Minister, Premila Kumar says they’ve made a decision to assist the vendors.

