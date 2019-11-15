Hike in price of masks as Coronavirus spreads

Some businesses are trying to sell the dust masks as a form of protection against the Novel Coronavirus.

Director of one of the main suppliers in Fiji, Medica Pacifica Pte Ltd Bhoo Gautam says dust masks do not have certain layers of filtration.

Gautam says this will not fully protect people therefore proper filtration is needed which can only be obtained through certain masks known as P2 and N95 face masks.

Article continues after advertisement

“The P2 and N95 which is supposed to provide greater than 94 percent filtration against airborne contaminants are fast running out. We as suppliers of this particular mask in Fiji have completely sold out and as a matter of fact we are receiving numerous calls not only from local entities but worldwide people wanting to buy stock from us.”

Gautam says there is a shortage of masks and those that have stock available are increasing the prices.

He adds the shortage is a result of the closure of manufacturing factories in China.