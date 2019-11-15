Highest bullying cases recorded in Suva schools

Schools in Suva recorded over 1,280 cases of bullying in 2019.

The National Substance Abuse Advisory Council report on violence in schools confirms that Suva has the highest rate of bullying, compared to the Nausori, Cakaudrove and the Western Division.

Counsellor Selina Kuruleca says with bullying becoming a major issue especially in boarding schools, it’s time that urgent action is taken.

“I’m sure that in our own homes we will try to make a stop to it, so what makes them think that they can go into a boarding school and do this to other kids, it’s unacceptable in any home so if this is an initiation then we have to change the initiation we need to look at healthier ways to initiate people.”

With over 6,000 cases of bullying recorded in schools, Kuruleca says children should learn to stand up and talk about the issue.

She has also urged relevant stake holders such as Non-Government Organizations, religious organizations and policy makers to review their efforts.