Higher Education Forum to bridge gaps

The first ever higher education forum next week will look at how to bridge the gap between tertiary institutions and the workforce.

Fiji Higher Education Commission Acting Chief Executive Vijay Naidu says the forum will help re-align programs and courses to meet the labor needs of various industries.

Naidu says ¤the Commission together with the Higher Education providers and industry stakeholders will join heads to try and fill the void in the workforce.

“The industries have a lot of skill gaps and so they require the Higher Education Institutions to meet with them so that they can fill in those skill gaps. We need the Higher Education Institutions to talk to the industry so that the two can sit in the same room and, thresh out issues they might have and for the betterment of the nation, betterment of the country find those links.”

Naidu says the Forum next week will include industries, higher education institutions, and the commission.

The outcomes of the forum will help re-evaluate courses while also looking at where unemployed Fijians have job opportunities.