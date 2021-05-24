Home

News

High vaccination rate an advantage for the North

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
December 28, 2021 10:05 am

Despite the widespread community transmission of COVID-19 in the North, the main advantage for the Division is that 80 percent of the adult population are vaccinated.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says apart from this a significant number of children above the age of 15 have also recently vaccinated.

Dr Fong adds as such waning immunity may be less of an issue.

Article continues after advertisement

145 COVID cases have been confirmed in the North.

The PS says due to the vaccination rate, they expect a high level of protection against severe disease and hospitalization.

Unfortunately, he says among the unvaccinated, it is unlikely that there is a significant level of “natural immunity” or immunity acquired after infection and thus they remain more vulnerable to severe effects of the infection.

Doctor Fong highlights that they also know that immunity may wane faster in some vulnerable people, especially the elderly.

Therefore, he stresses that booster doses for those who were vaccinated earlier in the program, and for vulnerable groups, are essential.

The Ministry of Health expected an escalation in COVID cases when borders between Viti Levu and Vanua Levu were opened.

The North was largely spared by the Delta outbreak that affected Viti Levu earlier this year.

