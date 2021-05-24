High turnout for Voter Registration Drive

The Fijian Election Office has served 56,800 voters in the last 16 days since the Voter Registration Drive was launched.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says these numbers are arising from some of the most rural and remote areas.

Saneem says there have been 6,129 new registrations.

“We have covered 429 villagers and 67 settlements in total, and as we continue the drive, we will be covering more areas.”

The Supervisor of Elections adds they have also continued to assess more polling venues.

He says the team is also doing voter registrations in populated urban areas, particularly during the weekends.

The team will be in Nadi and Lautoka this weekend.