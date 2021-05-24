High turbidity affects water supply

Residents in the Suva Nausori area have been facing water disruptions today due to high turbidity levels at the Waimanu Raw Water Source.

Turbidity is caused by the deposit of silt and soil sediments into rivers when it rains.

Water Authority of Fiji Chief Operating Officer, Seru Soderberg says these levels have been the highest ever been recorded at Tamavua or Waila.

As such, he says it must be processed at a slower rate to prevent damage to WAF equipment and ensure the water can be treated safely.

Soderberg says their Waila Water Treatment Plant was not able to handle the heavy load, so they had to switch off one raw water pump and clear water pump as a safety measure.

He stresses this is a necessary health and safety measure.

Soderberg explains by reducing the inflow of raw water into the treatment plant, they ensured there is proper settling time before treatment, so they can maintain water quality at a level that is suitable for consumption by our customers.”

He adds while this temporarily reduced their production capacity, it had to be done to ensure they are still safely producing water.

Soderberg says while the weather had a role, human activities played a major part in excessive turbidity.

He says multiple villages and communities are located upstream of the intake and the residents are involved in farming activities, as either a main source or supplementary source of livelihood.

Soderberg says control of human activities within the water catchment areas is one way that turbidity issues could be minimised.