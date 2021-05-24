High risk of pollution from volcanic ash

The risk of air pollution in many parts of the country due to an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga on Saturday is high.

A huge plume of ash, gas, and steam spewed up to 20 kilometers into the atmosphere which also affected our islands situated closer to Tonga.

Our skies are have generally been covered with clouds since Saturday, and Health officials in Fiji have warned the public to refrain from getting wet in the rain.

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the first issue for Fiji is a health risk – which is air pollution.

“And for us to deal with that we have to make sure that all those at risk of respiratory disease – we have to have a list of vulnerable people in the communities where the volcanic ash has gone over.”

Doctor Fong is advising Fijians suffering from asthma and other heart and lung infections to remain cautious and have enough medications with them.