Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Omicron should not be taken lightly|Community trained to be COVID-ready|21-year-old succumbs to COVID as deaths increase|Health Ministry concerned for well-being of staff|Over 300 new COVID-19 cases in three days|Nine COVID deaths recorded|Take Omicron seriously says WHO|High vaccination results in low hospitalizations|Ministry prioritizes staff’s well-being|Booster doses run low|Seven more COVID related deaths recorded|Five COVID-19 deaths, 461 new cases|Omicron may not be mild for our health system: Dr Fong|Follow all measures warns Koya|MCTTT announces fines|New approach needed to contain COVID-19|Limit placed on informal gatherings|Five COVID deaths, 1,280 new cases recorded|There will be no lockdown: Koya|Health team deployed to Matuku|Positive cases identified in some schools|Vorovoro village prepares for the third wave|Complacency will put health systems under pressure|596 COVID cases with two deaths recorded|Negative results compulsory for Eastern travel|
Full Coverage

News

High risk of pollution from volcanic ash

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
January 19, 2022 5:10 am

The risk of air pollution in many parts of the country due to an underwater volcanic eruption in Tonga on Saturday is high.

A huge plume of ash, gas, and steam spewed up to 20 kilometers into the atmosphere which also affected our islands situated closer to Tonga.

Our skies are have generally been covered with clouds since Saturday, and Health officials in Fiji have warned the public to refrain from getting wet in the rain.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for Health, Doctor James Fong says the first issue for Fiji is a health risk – which is air pollution.

“And for us to deal with that we have to make sure that all those at risk of respiratory disease – we have to have a list of vulnerable people in the communities where the volcanic ash has gone over.”

Doctor Fong is advising Fijians suffering from asthma and other heart and lung infections to remain cautious and have enough medications with them.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.