High petrol prices to remain

Consumers should expect the prices for diesel and motor spirit to remain above three dollars for longer than expected.

ANZ Bank Pacific Economist, Kishti Sen says the prices will not fall below the three-dollar mark until global oil prices fall below USD$90 a barrel, which is forecast for 2024.

Doctor Sen says the removal of Russian gas exports from the international market has caused a huge deficit, which is keeping local oil prices high.

“Unless and until we bring more capacity online and new projects or increase capacity of existing plans, we are not going to meet the shortfall anytime soon. So oil prices staying high means that petrol prices will stay above $3.”

Doctor Sen says fuel prices in Fiji are driven by global oil prices.

Fuel and gas prices dropped this month with motor spirit now retailing at $3.12 per litre and diesel at $3.09 per litre.

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission says the major reason for the decrease is favourable movement in international refined fuel prices.

It says the decrease in refined fuel products and international freight rates were also supported by a weakening of the US dollar against the Fijian dollar.