High liquidity doesn’t mean easier loans: ANZ

ANZ Bank in Fiji says it’s not going to relax loan approval requirements just because there’s a lot of money sitting in the market.

With liquidity expected to hit the one-billion-dollar mark in a few months, ANZ Fiji Country Head Saud Minam says they will continue normal operations.

Minam told FBC News the bank will still assess a business or individual’s ability to repay, before lending.

“Liquidity can be there but that doesn’t mean that people should start or will be borrowing it. We need to have discipline and we need to have some certain requirements but then we also understand the situation.”

Minam adds banks are in a dilemma where money in the market is not earning interest, but lending institutions are unable to ease their requirements.

He says banks need secure investments.

“We need to look at the circumstances and situation today. Are these normal times? No, it’ not normal times. Do this time requires out of the box thinking? Yes, it does. We will continue to do that. I’m not saying that we’ll close our eyes and whoever comes in will take the money and go. No, that’s not how it’s going to work and it never works.”

The Blue Bank says businesses, individuals and banks need to understand each other and find common ground.