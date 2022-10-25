High hopes for the Adi Nadroga/Navosa committee

The Adi Nadroga-Navosa Committee members are optimistic that it will achieve its target at the end of the fundraising in Nahigatoka Village, this Friday and Saturday.

Committee Chair, Jone Namalaku says this is the annual bazaar for the province and was put on hold over the last two years due to the pandemic.

He adds a majority of the funds raised have been diverted to sponsor tertiary students in the province, whose parents are unable to pay their respective tuition fees.

Article continues after advertisement

Namaloku says they plan to allocate $100,000 from the money collected this weekend, for the scholarship program next year.

However, the remaining total accumulative amount will be for other development projects within the province and to assist operations at the Nadroga-Navosa Provincial Council Office.

“The Adi Nadroga-Navosa Committee will continue to value the education of our children. This has been the norm for the past decade where a junk of funds raised is to support the children from the province. We believe that this is a good investment, as these children will be assets to the province in the next few years.”

Namaloku stresses officers from the province who are serving their stints in the Military, Corrections, Navy, Fire, and Police Force will be opening the fundraising this Friday.

He is calling on villagers and those from the province who are residing in other parts of the country and across the globe to show their support for this worthy course.