High Frequency systems to help communicate during disasters

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
November 24, 2021 4:05 pm

Nine HF radio frequency systems have been installed in strategic locations around Vanua Levu to help with communication during natural disasters.

Commissioner Northern Division, Uraia Rainima, says communication post- cyclone is always an issue as most networks are affected.

Rainima says as experienced after Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana, it was difficult to get immediate damage reports from various government stations, district offices and CSO’s on the ground.

He says the lack of proper communication also meant a delay in responding to requests for assistance.

The new radio frequency units will not rely on any communication network, helping transmit information and images even during the worst disaster.

“This is totally new equipment altogether that will help us to send emails, SMS. Also, we will also be able to connect to telephones and landlines. It has got digital voice comms and I know it is going to assist us well.”

Rainima adds the system has come at the right time given Fiji is now into its cyclone season.

The installation is a result of a partnership between the governments of Fiji, Australia and Japan.

